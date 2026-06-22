100.3 The Bear is excited to support KDays, happening at the Edmonton EXPO Centre from July 17th-26th!

Experience the best 10 days of summer by enjoying some of Edmonton’s extravaganza of rides, games, music, food and adventure.

Check out the full KDAYS Music Fest lineup HERE ! Including a performance by Pennywise on July 25th!

! Including a performance by Pennywise on July 25th! Find out this year’s lineup of new foods HERE !

! Get your KDAYS tickets, Ride All Day passes, and concert Front & Centre Fan Zone tickets HERE!

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear or visit our contest page for your chance to win a 4-pack of Ride All Day Passes with Gate Admission!