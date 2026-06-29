100.3 The Bear is excited to promote the Pigeon Lake Concert Series happening from August 27th-30th at Hilah Ayers Wilderness RV Park in Mulhurst Bay, AB!

Enjoy a weekend of fun in this family-friendly atmosphere with free parking on-site, $3 drinks, free recreational activities included with on-site camping, PLUS kids 12 and under get in for free!

See artists like The Blue Stones, Valley, Magic!, Walk Off The Earth, and MORE!

For full weekend schedule and to get your tickets click HERE!

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear or visit our contest page for your chance to win a pair of weekend passes!