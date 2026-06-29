100.3 The Bear is excited to promote the Pigeon Lake Music Festival happening from July 31st-August 2nd at Hilah Ayers Wilderness RV Park in Mulhurst Bay, AB!

Enjoy a weekend of fun in this family-friendly atmosphere with free parking on-site, $3 drinks, on-site camping, AND field entertainment such as jugglers, balloon artists, face painters, and other roaming performers!

See artists such as The Tea Party, The Sheepdogs, The Trews, and MORE!

For full weekend lineup and to get your tickets click HERE!

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for a chance to win tickets to SATURDAY’s shows ONLY!