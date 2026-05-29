100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome ROCKIN’ THUNDER on Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12 at the Exhibitions Lands Racetrack! Featuring CREED, Three Days Grace, The Glorious Sons, Mammoth, Grandson, Buckcherry, Paul Langlois of The Tragically Hip, Bif Naked, Calling All Captains, and more!

Daily Lineup:

SATURDAY, July 11 - Three Days Grace, The Glorious Sons, Grandson, Bif Naked

SUNDAY, July 12 - CREED, Mammoth, Buckcherry, Paul Langlois of The Tragically Hip

Tickets on sale NOW! Single Day Passes, Weekend Passes, Pit Passes, and Platinum Experiences available! Get yours here !

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win a pair of GA 2-Day passes!