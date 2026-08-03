The Lord of The Rings In Concert

100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers in Concert happening at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on September 11th & 12th!

Experience Academy Award winning Composer Howard Shore’s legendary score performed live, in perfect sync with the full three-hour film on the big screen.

Three performances. 250 musicians. One epic journey!

Join the FILMharmonique Orchestra, the Chronos Vocal Ensemble and Cantilon Children’s Choir for a thrilling night that journeys back to Middle-earth.

Get your tickets here!

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Saturday, September 12th at 1PM show!