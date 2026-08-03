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Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to RAD Torque Raceway’s Midas Monster Truck Throwdown
More Contests
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to RAD Torque Raceway’s Midas Monster Truck Throwdown
$10,000 Roof Giveaway from Ardent Roof Systems!
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Monster Jam
The Bear’s Fourplay