Toy Mountain 2026

One toy. One child. One unforgettable Christmas!

This holiday season CTV Edmonton, 104.9 Virgin Radio, 100.3 The Bear, along with our presenting sponsor Trail Appliances and support from Sentinel Storage, Independent Jewellers, Action Furnace, and AMJ Campbell are proud to be hosting the 11th Annual TOY MOUNTAIN, all in support of BGC Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area!

Opens in new window Toy Mountain Edmonton Presenting Sponsor

Toy Mountain Edmonton Sponsors

Opens in new window Toy Mountain Donate Button

Help make a child’s holiday a happy one, by donating a new, unwrapped toy at any Trail Appliances or Sentinel Storage location before December 18 th .

Can’t make it out? Shop directly from our Amazon Wishlist : HERE and have toys delivered straight to Toy Mountain.

Find your closest drop off location here:

Sentinel Storage:

14630 128 Ave NW

11444 119 St NW

21010 100 Ave NW

11106 151 St NW

14350 111 Ave NW

6203 Andrews Loop SW

2580 Broadmoor Boulevard

145 Provincial Avenue

5403 136 Ave NW

2260 Ellwood Dr SW

8112 Roper Rd NW

9920 63 Ave

9944 33 Ave NW

485 Diamond Ave

705 11 Ave

Trail Appliances:

12404 149 St

5104 50 St NW

Independent Jewellers:

11248 170 St NW

Frequently Asked Questions:

If I donate online, what does my monetary donation do?

Your donation goes directly to BGC Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area to purchase gifts for children this holiday season!

(Donations by cheque can be made out to BGC Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area )

A $25 donation helps one youth 13+ with a gift card and a small additional gift from the donations

donation helps one youth 13+ with a gift card and a small additional gift from the donations A $50 donation helps one youth 13+ receive a gift card for their holiday gift

donation helps one youth 13+ receive a gift card for their holiday gift A donation of $100 allows BGCBigs to purchase Lego kits, building kits, science kits, or board games for youth between the ages of 6-10

allows BGCBigs to purchase Lego kits, building kits, science kits, or board games for youth between the ages of 6-10 A donation of $200 allows BGCBigs to purchase Lego kits and board games for older youth 10+

I want to donate a toy! What age group is most in need and what should I get?

Donations for all age groups are accepted, but the biggest need is always for gifts for youth ages 10-16.

Some ideas for that age group are ...

Board games like escape rooms games or Catan, with ages of 12+

Make up kits

4D Building kits or puzzles

Lego kits with ages of 12+

Craft kits with ages of 12+

Bluetooth speakers

Can’t make it out to drop off a toy?

Shop directly from our Amazon Wishlist : HERE and have toys delivered straight to Toy Mountain.

BGC Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area serves youth 6+ with the largest population of youth between ages 8-13!